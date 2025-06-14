Dubai, June 14: Israel's strikes also put further talks between the United States and Iran over a nuclear accord into doubt. The US and Iran were scheduled to meet in Oman, on Sunday. Iran's top diplomat said on Saturday that talks with the United States were “unjustifiable” after Israeli strikes on his country, likely signalling no negotiations this weekend with Washington. However he stopped short of saying the talks were cancelled. The comments by Abbas Araghchi, Iran's minister of foreign affairs, came when he spoke by phone with Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat. Iran-Israel Conflict: IDF Slams Iranian Media for ‘Spreading Lies’, Calls Downing of 2 Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets ‘Fake News’.

The Israeli airstrikes were the “result of the direct support by Washington”, Araghchi said in a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency. The US has said it isn't part of the strikes. Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman called further nuclear talks with the United States “meaningless” after Israeli strikes on the country, state television said. The comments by Esmail Baghaei put further talks between the two nations, initially scheduled to take place Sunday in Oman, into doubt. US: Donald Trump Administration Gives Personal Data of Immigrant Medicaid Enrollees to Deportation Officials.

“The US did a job that made the talks become meaningless,” Baghaei was quoted as saying. He added that Israel had passed all Iran's red lines by committing a “criminal act” through its strikes. The Mizan news agency, which is run by Iran's judiciary, quoted him as saying: “It is still not clear what we decide about Sunday talks.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)