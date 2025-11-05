Minsk [Belarus], November 5 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Belarus, Ashok Kumar, met Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Tuesday at the Palace of Independence in Minsk.

The Indian Embassy in Belarus said the two leaders discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing mainly on ways to expand trade and commerce between the two countries, the embassy said in a post.

Earlier, an Indian delegation led by Secretary (West) Sibi George visited Minsk from October 27 to 28 for the eighth round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Belarus. Sibi George and Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Shestakov co-chaired the talks.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education, and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

It was agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time.

Secretary (West) also paid a courtesy call on Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. During the visit, Secretary (West) addressed the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, expressing India's views on pressing regional, and global issues.

India and Belarus have shared warm and friendly relations since Belarus gained independence. India was among the first countries to recognise Belarus in 1991, and diplomatic ties were established in 1992. The Indian Embassy in Minsk opened in 1992, followed by the Belarusian Embassy in New Delhi in 1998. (ANI)

