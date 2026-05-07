World News | Indian Envoy to US Holds Talks with Indian Delegation to Select USA Summit

Washington DC [US], May 7 (ANI): Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra held talks with the Indian Business and Startup Delegation participating in the Select USA Summit on Wednesday (local time).

Kwatra underscored their role in achieving India's goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to speak with the Indian Business and Startup Delegation participating in the Select USA Summit. Underscored their role in achieving India's goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 through greater investment in our tech and manufacturing space and positioning India as a reliable node in the global supply chain."

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/2052172887474200924?s=20

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The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) announced on Wednesday that India's investments announced at the Select USA Investment Summit are the single largest amount from any country in 2026.

In a post on X, the SCA said, "India is investing in America at Select USA! India-US Historic deals in tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals announced today have unlocked over $20.5 billion in investment. This is a RECORD-BREAKING moment: Indian investments at Select USA 2026 represent the single largest amount from any country in 2026."

https://x.com/State_SCA/status/2052031510580957560?s=20

"India sends large delegation to SelectUSA with huge results! US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs was thrilled to welcome them. This is the U.S.-India partnership in action!"

https://x.com/State_SCA/status/2052031510580957560?s=20

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor said India invested a record USD 20.5 billion in the United States at the 2026 Select USA Summit.

https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2051987843464220873?s=20

In a post on X, Gor said, "India goes big at SelectUSA 2026! Celebrating a RECORD $20.5 BILLION of investments in the United States from Indian companies at the 2026 Select USA Summit. The message is clear: it pays to invest in America. Strong markets, trusted partners, and real returns for American workers and communities." (ANI)

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