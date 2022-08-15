Georgetown [Guyana], August 15 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Georgetown celebrated the historic 76th Independence Day of India as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the premises of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Queenstown.

The event was attended by Indian nationals, persons of Indian origin, friends of India and other distinguished invitees.

High Commissioner of India K.J. Srinivasa hoisted the Indian National Flag, read out the message of President of India Droupadi Murmu and addressed the gathering.

The event also included cultural performances by the students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre choreographed and guided by Dance Teacher Varsha J. Chaudhari and Yoga Teacher Mohit Kumar Mann; a message for the youth by Master Athrav Kotehal Gowdara, rendition of patriotic songs, among others.

Similar events were held in Antigua and Barbuda with Consul of India Vijay Tewani hoisting the flag in presence of the Indian Diaspora, Diplomatic corps and other dignitaries. Celebrations in Saint Kitts and Nevis were done with the active participation of the Indian Diaspora and Diplomatic Corps, read a press release by the High Commission of India in Georgetown.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Anniversary from March 2021 to August 2023 as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Government of India is organizing various events across the globe to celebrate this historic occasion.

In a tweet, the High Commission of India wrote, "High Commissioner Dr KJ Srinivasa joined Indian Diaspora & NRIs in Guyana to celebrate AmritMahotsav India's 76th Independence Day 2022 with patriotic fervor, hoisted Tiranga read HE President Droupadi Murmu's message, accompanied by a colourful Cultural presentation depicting India's rich cultural legacy."

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75 years of India's Independence. Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to 75 years of independence. (ANI)

