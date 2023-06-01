Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Jun 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old Indian man has been arrested in Nepal for stealing Rs 3 lakhs from a Chinese national at a casino here, police said on Thursday.

Sariv Khan from Patna was arrested from the Walden Casino in Kathmandu for stealing money from the Chinese national on Wednesday night, according to the police statement.

The police arrested the Indian national on the basis of CCTV footage.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter taking Khan into custody.

