Kathmandu [Nepal], June 21 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Sher Shah Deuba on Tuesday participated in a program organized by the Indian Mission in Kathmandu on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga.

The lawn in front of the India House on the premises of the Indian Embassy was filled with yoga enthusiasts where the Yoga Guru from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center guided the participants.

Also Read | UAE PM Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces Opening of Futuristic, Car Free, Sustainable City in October.

Addressing the event, Nepal PM said, "Daily Yoga practice helps improve and vitalize health condition as well as gives relief from stress and increase the workability, increase immunity, increase positivity, self-discipline, and energy to do works as well boosts morale and confidence. Our experience over time has proven these statements."

Deuba also said that Nepal had endorsed the resolution presented forward by Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to declare 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.

Also Read | UK: 30 Flights Cancelled at London's Heathrow Due to Baggage Issues, 5,000 People Affected.

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

"We are endorsing and recognizing what we- India and Nepal had already known for a long that Yoga is a path to holistic health and healing that is based on the inclusive enlightenment concept of wellbeing. Yoga is the harmony between body, mind, and soul, and that when the values of mindfulness, moderation, perseverance, and discipline that is taught by Yoga," Namgya Khampa, Deputy Chief at Indian Mission in Kathmandu said while addressing the event.

On the occasion, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari stated that the entire world accepted Yoga, which is closely associated with Nepal's ancient civilization and life philosophy, as a useful practice for life was a matter of pleasure for all of us.

Issuing a message, President Bhandari has said that all will achieve success to develop a happy, prosperous and peaceful society by connecting the humanitarian pleasure achieved from the physical development to the positive energy achieved from the Yoga exercise.

The President has mentioned that Yoga is an exercise to strengthen an individual's physical, mental and spiritual health and thus is regarded as an action with thought besides a physical exercise.

"The contribution of Nepali civilization in the development of Yoga has been extensively enlightened by our scholars, Yoga Gurus. Yoga, which is considered to have originated and developed in Nepal, has a special space in the lives of Lord Shiva and King Janak as well as in Kirat and Bon civilizations," reads the message.

President Bhandari has also said there was a direct presence of Yoga in the handicrafts, painting, and sculpture associated with the social and cultural lifestyles of Nepalis.

The Head of the State spoke of the need to develop Yoga as a part of education. She also called for conducting more research on the field of Yoga. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated on June 21 since 2015 at the call of the United Nations Organization. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)