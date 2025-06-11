Colombo, Jun 11 (PTI) Indian tourists topped the charts in Sri Lanka in the first six months of this year, the latest data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority said on Wednesday.

The number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka since January 2025 has increased to 10,51,096 with the release of the latest figures for April, the data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said, adding, 2,10,074 individuals were from India; 1,10,818 from Russia and 98,158 are from the UK.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai-Led Tech Giant Introduces 'Voluntary Exit Program' Across All Departments, Offers Severance for Employees Who Leave.

News portal Adaderana said a total of 1,32,919 foreign nationals visited the country in May, which was an increase of 18.5 per cent in comparison to data from May 2024.

The number of tourists who arrived in the first five days of June stood at 21,293, the data showed and added that here too, India topped the list with 6,014 tourists accounting for 28.2 per cent.

Also Read | Khaby Lame, World's Most Popular TikTok Star, Leaves US After Being Detained by ICE in Las Vegas for Overstaying His Visa.

There were 1,884 persons from the United Kingdom; 1,277 from China, and 1,173 Bangladeshis nationals in the month of June, the news portal added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)