Cape of Good Hope [South Africa], April 18 (ANI): Indian vessel, INSV Tarini, which was out on Navika Sagar Parikrama II, is now homeward bound, an official statement by the Indian Navy said on Friday.

The crew successfully crossed the challenging waters of the Southern Ocean and crossed the three major Capes - Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, and Cape Horn, the Indian Navy said.

In a post on X, the Navy stated, "Navika Sagar Parikrama II- INSV Tarini is homeward bound! The crew has triumphantly crossed the iconic Cape of Good Hope, marking another monumental milestone in their epic circumnavigation journey. Having successfully navigated the challenging waters of the Southern Ocean and crossed the three major Capes - Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, and Cape Horn - the crew is now charting a course for India, fuelled by determination and adventure. This remarkable feat showcases the crew's exceptional seamanship, resilience, and teamwork, setting a new benchmark for Indian sailing and inspiring a nation. The crew's journey is a testament to India's growing presence in global maritime exploration and adventure," the Navy said.

INSV Tarini was ceremonially flagged off from the Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town on April 15, 2025, marking the beginning of the final leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, an official press release by the Ministry of Defence stated.

The send-off, which took place at 10:30 am local time (1400 hrs IST), was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Officiating Consul General of India in Cape Town, the Defence Attache of India to South Africa, members of the RCYC Governing Council, and representatives from the Indian community in Cape Town.

The press release stated that INSV Tarini is expected to reach Goa by the end of May 2025, marking the successful completion of this historic and empowering expedition.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II continues to stand as a symbol of India's commitment to women's empowerment, maritime excellence, and national pride as it paves the way for the future of women in the maritime industry. (ANI)

