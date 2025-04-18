New Delhi, April 18: Google has lost an antitrust case brought by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which had accused the tech giant of maintaining a monopoly within the digital advertising technology industry. Google has faced another setback in court, following an earlier antitrust case related to its Search business. The company’s actions in two important areas of the digital advertising market were reportedly found to be anti-competitive. These practices have allegedly caused "harm" to publishers and users on the web.

As per a report of Reuters, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, found Google liable for "willfully acquiring and maintaining monopoly power." The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has held that Google violated antitrust laws by monopolising the digital advertising markets on the open web. As per the Court ruling, Google “harmed Google’s publishing customers, the competitive process, and, ultimately, consumers of information on the open web.” Google Ad Account Suspension: Tech Giant Removes 247.4 Million Ads, Suspends 2.9 Million Advertiser Accounts in India Due to Policy Violations, Says ‘2024 Ads Safety’ Report.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi reportedly said, “This is a landmark victory in the ongoing fight to stop Google from monopolizing the digital public square.” Attorney General Pamela Bondi further stated that the US Department of Justice is committed to take strong legal measures to safeguard the American people from any threats to free speech and free markets posed by technology companies.

The ruling comes after a 15-day trial that took place in September 2024 at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The case was first brought in January 2023, when the US Department of Justice, along with attorneys general from several states and the Commonwealth of Virginia, filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Google. AI Will Replace Most Programmers in Next Year, AGI and Superintelligence Will Surpass Smartest Humans in 5 Years: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt (Watch Video).

The tech company was accused of unfairly dominating the digital advertising space. It is referred to as the “ad tech stack,” that website publishers depend on to buy and sell ads that reach millions of customers. Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said, “The Court’s ruling is clear: Google is a monopolist and has abused its monopoly power.”

