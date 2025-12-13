Kathmandu [Nepal], December 13 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, was admitted to a hospital after he fell unconscious while hiking in the outskirts of Kathmandu.

According to sources, the envoy was rescued by the Nepal Army and subsequently airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Also Read | Will Retired Govt Employees Stop Getting DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits Under Finance Act 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

"He was rescued by the Nepal Army and then flown to the hospital and is undergoing treatment," sources told ANI.

Further updates on his condition are awaited.

Also Read | New Epstein Photos Released: Democratic Oversight Committee Releases 19 of Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Photos Showing Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Other High-Profile People (See Pics).

Naveen Srivastava, who assumed charge as India's Ambassador to Nepal on June 25, 2022, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993 and began his diplomatic career in Hong Kong. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)