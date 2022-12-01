New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): India is all set to assume the presidency of the G-20 grouping, the premier forum for international economic cooperation, on Thursday.

On the occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites bearing the G-20 logo will be illuminated for seven days from December 1 to 7 including Srinagar's Shankaracharya temple to Delhi's Red Fort to Thanjavur's Great living Chola temple.

Humayun's Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi to Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha to Sher Shah Suri's Tomb in Bihar, are in the list of these 100 sites.

During the course of this year's presidency, India will host 200 meetings across the nations in over 50 cities and in 32 different sectors.

For next year's Summit, India's objectives include the supply of affordable technology for sustainable environmental development, highlighting the digital transformation of the country.

The G-20 was founded back in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

The Group of Twenty (G-20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States) and the European Union. The G-20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The group's focusses on policy coordination between its members in order to achieve global economic stability, sustainable growth; to promote financial regulations that reduce risks and prevent future financial crises and to create a new international financial architecture.

India will host the G-20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its Presidency, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

As per the sources, the meetings will take place in less explored parts of the country at very exotic locations of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to connect all districts and blocks with G-20 so that the message will reach to masses through Jan Bhagidari initiatives.

"Jan Bhagidari" refers to the participation of people in governance at the local level. The government of any country can stand on its feet only when the people of the nation consider themselves to be indispensable organs of it. Hence the involvement of people in governance at all levels is of utmost importance.

During the G-20 presidency, India will kick off with celebrations at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. Recently, G-20 Chief Coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, discussed the opportunities to showcase the festival with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Rio, reported The Border Lens.

In adherence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recommendation to not limit G-20 to major urban cities and to use the opportunity to display India's rich and diverse cultural landscape, Shringla is reaching out to various states to identify opportunities to showcase the country's cultural heritage through G-20 events. "India's G-20 is an opportunity for the state of Nagaland to showcase its cultural diversity, uniqueness, and tourism potential," Shringla said.

Previously, for the year 2021, Indonesia officially handled the G-20 presidency. Before India assume the G-20 presidency, the G-20 Indonesia took Twitter and said, "The #G20BaliSummit marks the conclusion of the 2022 #G-20Indonesia Presidency. India will serve as the next holder of the G20 Presidency. G20 will continue to move forward to realize a global recovery as well as strong and inclusive growth under India's G20 Presidency."

The website G20.org has changed for India and it now reads 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' One Earth. One Family. One Future. Meanwhile, the username of Twitter is still G-20 Indonesia which will soon change with India's presidency.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G-20 Presidency via video conferencing. The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought.

The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts.

This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. "Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height", he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India's G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos. He said that the world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts, and economic uncertainty. (ANI)

