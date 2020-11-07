New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The relations between India and US are based on strong foundations, which encompass every possible sphere, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during his weekly media briefing on Friday.

"India-US relations rest on strong foundations, and our relations encompass cooperation in every possible sphere, extending from strategic to defense to investment, to trade, to people-to-people ties," he said.

On the US presidential elections, Srivastava said that like everybody else, India was also awaiting the election results.

He further said that the comprehensive global strategic partnership had very strong bipartisan support in the US, and successive presidents and administrations had raised the level of this relationship even higher.

Srivastava's statements come following questions on how India sees relations with the US following the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, former US Vice President Joe Biden has taken lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, taking him closer to the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win the US presidential election.

Biden currently leads Trump with 253 electoral college votes to 213 votes, as per the latest updates by CNN. (ANI)

