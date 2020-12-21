Jakarta [Indonesia], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,848 within one day to 671,778, with the death toll adding by 205 to 20,085, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 5,073 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 546,884.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,466 new cases, Central Java 997, East Java 837, West Java 716 and South Sulawesi 559.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely West Kalimantan and Gorontalo. (ANI/Xinhua)

