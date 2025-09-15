Suva [Fiji], September 15 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Kadmatt arrived in Fiji on Monday for a three-day goodwill visit. The visit by the anti-submarine warfare corvette also saw discussions between India and Fiji on maritime security, capacity development, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

Sharing the details through a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji noted that the port call saw Cdr Kutuhal Limaye, Commanding Officer of INS Kadmatt call upon Mason Smith, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Defence & Veteran Affairs.

Also Read | Chandra Nagamallaiah Murder: Donald Trump Condemns Brutal Killing of Indian National in Texas, Vows Maximum Punishment for Culprit Previously Arrested for Child Sex Abuse and Other Crimes.

He was accompanied by Capt Rohit Raymond Kattoju, India's Defence Adviser to Fiji. Both sides discussed collaboration in Maritime Security domain, HADR, and capacity development, the High Commission said.

https://x.com/HCI_Suva/status/1967438664495165783

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: Israeli Hostages' Kin Demand Release, Prevention of Death Ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's Meeting on Gaza.

Earlier upon its arrival, the High Commission shared on X, "#VeilomaniDosti Bula and Welcome to Fiji! The Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare corvette, INS Kadmatt arrives at the Port of Suva as part of its 3-day goodwill visit to Fiji."

https://x.com/HCI_Suva/status/1967418889194914174

The latest high-level interaction comes shortly after Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka visited India in August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will extend support to strengthen Fiji's maritime security, including training and equipment assistance, as part of a broader action plan on defence and security cooperation.

He said, "We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security. For this, an action plan has been prepared. To enhance Fiji's maritime security, India will provide cooperation in training and equipment. In the areas of cyber security and data protection, we are ready to share our experience."

Highlighting Fiji's role in the Pacific, PM Modi said India sees the island nation as a hub for regional cooperation. "We both support a free, open, inclusive, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister's vision of 'Oceans of Peace' is very positive. We welcome Fiji's decision to join India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," he said.

PM Modi and his Fiji counterpart held comprehensive and forward-looking discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral matters, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both Leaders expressed satisfaction at the growth of the relationship and reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as defence, health, agriculture, agro-processing, trade and investment, development of small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, culture, sports, education and skill development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)