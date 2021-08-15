INS Sharda deployed to Male dresses overall to mark India's 75th Independence Day [Image Credits: @indiannavy]

Male [Maldives] August 15 (ANI): Indian Navy Ship Sharda on mission deployed to Male dressed overall on Sunday to mark the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

"India Independence Day ceremony from Across the Seas, INS Sharda Mission Deployed to Male is dressed overall on the occasion of Independence Day," a Navy spokesperson said in a tweet.

Also Read | Taliban Sweeps Afghanistan: From Ashraf Ghani’s Resignation to India’s ‘Contingency Plans’, Know All The Recent Developments.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy Ship Tabar mission deployed to UK's Portsmouth also unfurled the national flag and dressed overall to mark the landmark occasion.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country for I-Day celebrations.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Kabul Residents Flee City, Country on Fears of Taliban Rule.

The Indian embassy in Bhutan, Madagascar and Mauritius also reflected the hues of tri-colours to mark the celebrations for India's Independence Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)