Tel Aviv [Israel], June 14 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Saturday that so far, Iran has fired some 150 ballistic missiles at Israel in two barrages, The Times of Israel stated.

There have been reports of nine impact sites, with some 15 people wounded, mostly in good condition, according to medics, as per the Times of Israel.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz says Iran has "crossed red lines after it dared to fire missiles at civilian population concentrations in Israel."

"We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions," he added.

The US is assisting Israel in intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles that have been launched at the country this evening, as per The Times of Israel. A US official confirmed the American assistance, noting that there are several hundred thousand Americans who live in Israel and that their government is working to protect them.

Earlier in the day, the IDF stated, "All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles."

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said that they carried out strikes against the nuclear plant in Isfahan.

"We can now confirm, IDF has carried out strikes against the nuclear plant in Isfahan. This is in addition to operations in Natanz," Shoshani said in a post on X.

Iran's missile attacks across Israel have seen some 200 missiles fired, as per The Times of Israel.

Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, said it some 22 people were injured in the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel. Two people are listed in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, while the rest are lightly hurt or suffering acute anxiety.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service said it rescued two people who were trapped in a building in the Tel Aviv area, following a ballistic missile impact that caused damage to the area, as per The Times of Israel.

Another missile from Iran impacted in Tel Aviv, causing damage to a high-rise tower. In northern Israel, fragments from a missile caused damage to a home and sparked a brush fire, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

