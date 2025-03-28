Tehran, Mar 27 (AP) Iranian state media said Thursday that Iran has sent an official response to a letter from US President Donald Trump to the Iranian supreme leader that was seen as an attempt to jumpstart talks over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The Iranian response was “appropriately sent through Oman” on Wednesday, state-run IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying.

Also Read | Donald Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos, Expecting to Raise USD 100 Billion in Tax Revenues.

No details have been released of the Iranian response nor the contents of Trump's letter to 85-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which came as the Trump administration levied new sanctions on Iran as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign.

Araghchi, which not discussing details of the letters, said that Iran's policy "remains firm on not engaging in direct negotiations under maximum pressure and military threats.” However, he said that indirect talks, which have taken place under previous administrations, could continue.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

Trump letter was handed to Iranian officials by Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati diplomat, while he visited Tehran on March 12, 2025.

Trump has sought to launch talks on Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. In addition to sanctions, Trump also has suggested that military action against Iran remained a possibility, while emphasizing he still believed a new deal could be reached. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)