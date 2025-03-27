Delaware, March 27: Tasha Oliver, a former middle school principal, is facing serious charges after allegedly raping a student for four years while working as a teacher at Stanton Middle School in Delaware, US. Oliver, who served as principal at AI DuPont Middle School from 2020 to 2023, now faces multiple charges, including rape and sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust.

As per an India Today report, court documents reveal that Oliver allegedly abused the student from August 2010 to June 2014 in New Castle County. Authorities claim she exploited her position to engage in the prolonged abuse. The case resurfaced when an investigation led to her arrest in September 2023. However, details of the probe remain sealed under Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act. US Shocker: 3 Teenage Sisters Allegedly Attack Mother With Knives and Brick After She Turns Off Wi-Fi at Home in Texas, Arrested.

Following her arrest, Oliver was placed on leave by the school district without any explanation to the parents. The India Today report revealed that she was released on a USD 205,000 bail, with her next court hearing scheduled for May. The Red Clay School District, which oversees AI DuPont High School, denied having prior knowledge of any allegations before her arrest, insisting they were not informed by authorities. US Shocker: Toddler Dies of Starvation After Woman Allegedly Leaves Baby Unfed for Nearly 2 Days Due to Migraine in Missouri, Arrested.

In addition, Delaware’s Department of Justice acknowledged its failure to inform the public and parents in a timely manner. Mat Marshall, a spokesperson for the Department, took responsibility for the delay, citing internal issues such as staff turnover and procedural challenges. He assured that steps would be taken to prevent such delays in future cases, with parents and the public being notified more promptly going forward.