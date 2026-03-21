Tehran [Iran], March 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday said that the country does not seek conflict with Islamic nations. He also offered condolences on the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the wake of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Denouncing the need for foreign presence in the region, he urged the formation of an 'Islamic Assembly of the Middle East' and said that the countries should "not fall into the traps set by our enemies".

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The Iranian president, in his message, said that Tehran does not seek turmoil in the region and added that it does not aim to interfere in the internal matters of the countries. He urged the neighbours to come together to resolve the differences and attacked Israel for being responsible for the "turmoil, instability, acts of genocide, terrorism, and sabotage in the region".

"We declare to the world that we are not seeking turmoil in the region. We do not want any country to be forced to stockpile weapons and ammunition just to defend itself, constantly waiting and wondering whether its territory will be attacked or not. We are in no way thinking of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. We absolutely do not wish for the security and stability of the region to be disrupted," Pezeshkian said in a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in Sri Lanka.

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"This is something we can resolve ourselves, by working together and joining hands. This is a message to the countries of the region: instead of using the media to promote the narrative to your own people that Iran is the cause of instability in the region, you should recognise and understand that it is Israel that is responsible for turmoil, instability, acts of genocide, terrorism, and sabotage in the region," it added.

The Iranian president further said that his country doesn't seek conflict with other Muslim countries, highlighting that the "enemy" was seeking to create discord among Muslims.

"At the outset, I find it necessary to offer my condolences to the noble people of our country on the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader and the devoted servants of this nation. "We do not seek conflict with Muslim countries. We are not pursuing war with Islamic nations; they are our brothers. The divisions that have emerged are the work of a treacherous enemy seeking to create discord among Muslims," Pezeshkian said.

He noted how in the holy month of Ramadan, Iran's Supreme Leader, commanders, ministers, and civilians were killed--recalling the strike at the Minab elementary school in his message.

He urged people to come together in unity and national solidarity and said, "We must strive to set aside all grudges, resentments, and differences. This year, more than ever, we need a Nowruz that reflects unity, cohesion, and national solidarity. We must abandon hatred, overcome hardships, and join hands and ensure that our Iran stands proud amidst these storms and crises. Eid al-Fitr is a celebration of self-purification after a month of spiritual discipline."

https://x.com/IRANinSriLanka/status/2035236504117944594?s=20

In his message, Pezeshkian called Iran's neighbours brothers and said that the country is ready to resolve all issues with them. He suggested the establishment of an Islamic security framework among the countries to guarantee stability in the region.

"Our dear neighbours who surround Iran, you are our brothers. For any misunderstandings or damage that may have arisen in our relations, we pray that God helps remove these differences. We are ready to resolve all issues with you, dear ones. To ensure regional peace and stability, an Islamic security framework among Middle Eastern countries should be established in order to guarantee peace, security and the stability of the region," the Iranian president said.

"There is no need for foreign presence in the region. Together, we can form an 'Islamic Assembly of the Middle East' to coordinate security, economic, cultural, and political relations. We have no right to fight with one another. We must not, under any pretext, fall into the traps set for us by our enemies", he added.

As the conflict with Iran is about to enter its fourth week, tensions continue to simmer in West Asia and the Gulf in the wake of the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran, with spill-overs across the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)