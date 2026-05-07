World News | Iran's Reply to US on War to Be Sent Today Through Pak: Reports

Tehran [Iran], May 7 (ANI): Iran still has the US proposal under scanner, but a response to it is expected by Thursday, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Although there is no official deadline for the reponse, Pakistani mediators today are said to be expecting one.

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A lawmaker in the Iranian parliament and Former Foreign Minister told Al Jazeera that a response will be sent to the US.

Iran is concerning itself with cessation of war on all its fronts for now, adding that no nuclear talks are on the table. Iran wants guarantees directly from the UN Security Council, then they want sanctions to be lifted, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. If that is achieved, in a second phase, they're said to be ready to discuss their nuclear programme, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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In the Strait of Hormuz, Iran established a new body called the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority". Iran stated that the maritime regime in the strait has changed, and any ship passing through needs to communicate with Iranian authorities prior to the transit.

Iran on Wednesday called for the US and Israel to recognise the rights of the Iranian nation to pave the way for putting an end to the war, Press TV reported.

"The American-Zionist enemy must accept the rights of the Iranian nation, and especially the US enemy must distance itself from the evil Zionist regime (Israel), and this will pave the way for the end of the war," Press TV quoted Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik as saying.

Nik further said that the US cannot get out of the "quagmire it is stuck in" if it does not recognise the rights of Iran, and if it refuses to distance itself from the "evil and criminal" Israeli regime, adding it should accept the realities of the battlefield, as per Press TV. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)