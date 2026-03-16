Tehran [Iran], March 16 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday appointed former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Mohsen Rezaei as his military adviser, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iran's Mehr News Agency.

Meanwhile, the European Union has imposed sanctions on 16 individuals and three entities it said were responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran, as per Al Jazeera.

Also Read | Donald Trump Confirms Neutralisation of Military Infrastructure on Iran's Kharg Island, Says US 'Destroyed Everything, but Oil Pipes'.

"The new listings target a variety of individuals and entities that played a key role in the suppression of street protests in January 2026, which has led to thousands of civilian casualties," the Council of the EU said in a statement.

To date, the EU has sanctioned a total of 263 individuals and 53 entities in Iran.

Also Read | Iran Demands Release of 3 Seized Tankers in February in Exchange for Safe Passage of Indian Vessels Through Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the UAE air defence systems today engaged six ballistic missiles and 21 UAVs launched from Iran, as per a statement by its defence ministry.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,627 UAVs.

https://x.com/modgovae/status/2033522979947393357?s=20

Meanwhile, the Dubai Media Office asked not to visit Dubai unless asked.

In a post on X, it said, "Do not to proceed to DXB unless you have been contacted directly by your airline with a confirmed departure time, as schedules remain subject to change. Please continue to contact your airline for the latest updates regarding flight status and timings."

https://x.com/DXB/status/2033491121310249213?s=20

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz "is open, but closed to our enemies, to those who carried out this cowardly aggression against us and to their allies".

US and Israeli forces have continued to bombard Iran, hitting cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan, as Iranian counterattacks continue, with damage reported in several Israeli cities, as per Al Jazeera.

Authorities in the UAE say a "drone-related incident" sparked fire near Dubai airport while another drone attack has also been reported at Fujairah's industrial area, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)