Mumbai, March 16: Donald Trump, President of the United States, stated on Monday that recent military operations targeting Kharg Island in Iran successfully neutralised military infrastructure while deliberately sparing critical oil facilities. During a telephone conversation with PBS News, the President asserted that while he could have decimated the island’s energy exports, he opted for restraint to facilitate potential future reconstruction efforts.

Kharg Island serves as a vital hub for the Iranian economy, responsible for the shipment of 90 per cent of the nation’s oil exports. Following the strikes, which took place in early March, the President claimed that every significant military and missile target on the island has been totally incapacitated, effectively rendering the site militarily non-functional. ‘Won’t Be Sending a Ship’: US Allies Stay Distant After Donald Trump’s Call for Naval Deployment in Strait of Hormuz

Trump Says Oil Infrastructure Spared During Kharg Island Strikes

President Trump explained that the decision to leave the island’s oil pipelines intact was a calculated choice, noting that he avoided striking within a 100-yard radius of the energy infrastructure. He emphasised that the reconstruction of such facilities would require years of labour, and he indicated a preference to preserve that capability for a time when the region might be rebuilt.

The President further clarified that his cautious approach extends to other Iranian infrastructure, including electrical power plants. He acknowledged that while he possesses the capability to strike these systems, doing so would impose significant long-term trauma and complicate future recovery processes.

Global Oil Prices Rise Amid Iran Conflict

The ongoing conflict has exerted considerable pressure on global energy markets, with oil prices rising notably since the initiation of hostilities. In response to the volatility, the International Energy Agency recently released 400 million barrels from its reserves to help stabilise prices. President Trump expressed optimism that market conditions will improve rapidly once the current military campaign concludes.

Despite the administration's stated goals for the mission, public opinion remains divided. A recent poll conducted by PBS News, NPR and Marist indicates that a majority of Americans disapprove of the President’s handling of the conflict and generally oppose the current level of U.S. military involvement. When questioned about the timeline for the operation, the President maintained that the conflict would not be prolonged, though he declined to discuss specific military strategies or the potential for ground troop deployment. UFO Files: Donald Trump’s UFO Disclosure May Include Satellite Photos of ‘Non-Human’ Craft.

Iran Warns Against Attacks on Energy Infrastructure

While the administration has provided evolving objectives for the campaign, the President has emphasised that he will personally determine when the mission has achieved its intended success. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has previously issued warnings that any direct attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure would be met with retaliation. As the war enters its next phase, the balance between military pressure and the preservation of civilian infrastructure remains a central, albeit debated, element of the administration's strategy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 10:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).