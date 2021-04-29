Baghdad [Iraq], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Iraqi officials voiced concerns on Wednesday about the continuous increase of COVID-19 infections in the country as the ministry of health reported 6,858 new cases.

The daily count of confirmed cases in Iraq is between 6,000 and 8,000, Salman Hassan, a member of the parliamentary health committee, said in a press release.

Hassan also expressed his concerns about new strains of the coronavirus, urging citizens to resort to vaccination against the virus to control the pandemic.

So far, with 6,858 new COVID-19 cases being reported by the health ministry during the past 24 hours, the total number of infections in Iraq has reached 1,051,868.

It also reported 44 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 15,392, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 7,052 to 927,575.

A total of 9,244,746 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 45,787 done during the day.

The ministry said 11,194 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across Iraq, bringing the total number of doses received to 333,050. (ANI/Xinhua)

