Islamabad [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): Following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announcement to protest demonstration in the capital, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner refused to grant permission to hold protests on Saturday, as reported by ARY News.

The administration rejected the PTI's application, maintaining that demonstration cannot be allowed given Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which is in force in the capital city.

Further, the administration has also asked the citizens to avoid getting involved in any political gathering, according to Geo News.

"Islamabad police should take action against those participating in the protest demonstration," it added.

Notably, the PTI called for nationwide protests on Saturday against "rigging" in the 2024 general elections.

Earlier in the day, PTI Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat said he would lead Saturday's demonstration from Islamabad's F9 park to the National Press Club, Geo News reported.

Marwat further said that PTI founder Imran Khan wants supporters to come out and protest on Saturday at 11:30 am in the same strength as they came out on February 8.

Moreover, Marwat added that the protest would remain peaceful, and warned that if the police took any action to stop the protest, then the movement would continue until "the results are not changed".

PTI leader Asad Qaiser, after meeting Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leadership in Islamabad, invited different political parties that believed that there was "rigging" in the elections to join the country-wide protest.

Earlier, the PTI also issued a white paper against alleged rigging on Friday and decided to kick off its demonstrations today (Saturday).

PTI leader Barrister Saif confirmed the decision to sit on the opposition benches in the Centre and Punjab Assembly, as reported by Dawn.

Moreover, in the second phase, these parties could form an alliance in the centre and provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI-backed independent candidates are in a position to form the government with a two-thirds majority. (ANI)

