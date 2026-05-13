World News | Islamic NATO: Pakistan's Defence Minister Signals Broader Defence Bloc with Qatar, Turkiye After Saudi Arabia

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has indicated the possibility of expanding the regional defence and economic arrangement with Qatar and Turkiye, suggesting that the framework could evolve into a broader security pact aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

During an interview with Pakistani media outlet Hum News, Asif said discussions on the arrangement were at various stages of completion and could include these countries in the future.

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Pakistan, last year, had already signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" with Saudi Arabia, pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

His recent remarks on Qatar and Turkiye joining Saudi Arabia and Pakistan under this pact signal the formation of an "Islamic NATO", a concept that has been floated in recent times amid the crisis in global regional security.

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"The arrangement that has been finalised, or has been partially finalised, or is being finalised, is in process. This is an arrangement for the future, which obviously includes the present as well," Asif said.

"And if this already existing pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, if Qatar and Turkiye also join it, then it will be welcoming that such an economic and defence arrangement among countries comes to our region here so that dependence on outside the region is minimised," he added.

The Pakistani Defence Minister also emphasised that the proposed arrangement is not directed against any country but is aimed at enhancing regional stability and reducing external dependence.

"Dependence will remain in the world; there is a community, an international community in which all countries are linked economically and otherwise, but for peace in one's own region, I think this pact is not against anyone, but it is very important to protect peace within our region," he added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked the defence pact during the state visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to the joint statement issued following the visit, "building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement."

India has also issued a response in the wake of the "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, stating it will closely study the pact's implications for India's national security and regional and global stability.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi acknowledges the formalisation of what it described as a "long-standing arrangement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, while noting that it would closely examine its potential ramifications.

Jaiswal further emphasised that India's national security remains paramount in light of this development.

"We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration. We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," the statement from the MEA read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)