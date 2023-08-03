Jerusalem [Israel], August 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Ministry of Defense Wednesday revealed that the US Government approved the sale by Israel of the country’s “David’s Sling” anti-missile defence system to Finland.

After receiving approval, the Israeli MOD, the Finnish MOD & Rafael Advanced Systems – the Israeli defence contractor that develops the system – will participate in a ceremony to sign a procurement agreement worth approximately 316 million Euros (USD 344 million).

The IDF says David’s Sling system is capable of intercepting missiles fired towards Israel by enemy countries such as Iran and Syria.

It can protect any country that uses it against large-calibre rockets, short-range ballistic missiles, and other developing threats. It’s scheduled to be operational in two weeks.

Unlike, the mobile Iron Dome, David’s Sling is stationary and can protect the entirety of Israel from its permanent location, explains the IDF.

Rafael boasts that David’s Sling’s “advanced, multi-mission interceptor,” also known as the Stunner or the SkyCeptor, a joint endeavour of Rafael & Raytheon, two leaders in advanced weapons system development, offers interceptor as lethal, flexible and affordable hit-to-kill to defeat mass raids of threats.

Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant commented, “The approval of David’s Sling agreement for Finland is a significant milestone within a historic process that will equip our partners with groundbreaking air defence technology. This reflects our powerful ties and defence cooperation with both the U.S. and Finland.” (ANI/TPS)

