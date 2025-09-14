Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday claimed that in the last month, their troops eliminated over 20 Hamas terrorists who crossed into Israel on October 7, 2023.

The IDF killed the head of a Hamas cell that infiltrated Israeli territory to take part in the massacre.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Drones Hit Kirishi Oil Refinery, Fire Sparked by Debris.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "ELIMINATED: Over the past month, IDF troops eliminated several Hamas terrorists and field commanders in Gaza. Among them was Yousef Mahmoud Mohammad Jumaa, head of a Hamas cell that infiltrated Kibbutz Alumim and took part in the brutal October 7th massacre. In total, more than 20 terrorists were eliminated by the troops, including additional operatives who crossed into Israel on October 7th and participated in the massacre."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1967177772327194727

Also Read | Nepal Protests: Death Toll From Gen Z Demonstrations Rises to 72; PM Sushila Karki Declares Victims As 'Martyrs'.

Earlier on Saturday, a high-rise building used by Hamas was struck by Israel. The IDF said that the building was used to advance terror attacks against Israel.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "STRUCK: A Hamas high-rise building that was used by the terrorist organisation in Gaza City. The building included military infrastructure used to advance and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the area. Prior to the strike, several steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1966828160789446981

At least 48 people have died on Sunday as artillery shelling and gunfire by Israeli forces were reported in Gaza City, as well as shelling from boats, as per Al Jazeera.

In at least two instances, displaced Gazans say they have been prevented from setting up tents in an area of the southern Strip, as per The Times of Israel.

At least 64,871 people have died and 1,64,610 have been wounded since October 2023 in Gaza. Thousands more are believed to be under the rubble. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7 attacks, and about 200 taken captive, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)