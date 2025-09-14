Kathmandu, September 14: The death toll in the GenZ protests in Nepal rose to 72 on Sunday, a police official told ANI. Amongst the dead, 59 were protestors, three police officials and 10 inmates who were attempting to flee. Meanwhile, after taking charge as Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki announced that those killed during the anti-corruption protest in Nepal would be known as 'Martyrs' and a compensation amount of 1 million Nepali rupees would be given to their families. She made the announcement in her remarks after assuming charge.

During the press conference, Sushila Karki stated that all those who died on September 8 will be known as 'Martyrs' and will receive one million Nepali rupees each. The government will bear the expenses of the injured, and they will also be compensated. Transfer of the bodies from Kathmandu to other districts will be facilitated by the government", she said. Interim PM Karki further highlighted that those involved in acts of vandalism will be investigated, and the government will discuss and work on the reconstruction. Nepal Protests: Death Toll From Gen Z Demonstrations Rises to 51; 1 Indian Among Killed.

"Personal properties were also burned down. We will not leave them, and the government will work on measures to give them some compensation. It can be through soft loans or any other measures," she said. Karki underscored that the interim government is not here to "taste the power" and would not stay for more than six months. Speaking about the protest, she said that the movement was a first of its kind in Nepal. "They are demanding economic equality and the eradication of corruption." Nepal Protests Death Toll: 30 Killed, 1,033 Wounded So Far in Demonstrations Led by Gen Z Protesters.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki took charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Sunday, becoming the first woman PM of the Himalayan country. The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)