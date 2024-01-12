Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 (ANI/TPS): Germany's Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck and Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen met on Thursday at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in Jerusalem. During the meeting, the two agreed on the continuation of the joint work plan between the two countries on developing new sources of energy, which, among other things, emphasizes Israel's needs that arose during the war, such as protection of energy infrastructures, energy efficiency, expansion of existing infrastructures, and more.

In addition, they agreed on joint projects in the field of hydrogen and the promotion of renewable energy projects in Israel in cooperation with German companies. This is a continuation of the agreement signed last year.

The two ministers also discussed the warm relations between their countries and joint projects within the framework of the joint work plan, which was adjusted in recent months to meet Israel's needs that arose in the wake of the war in Gaza and the reconstruction to come of the Takuma area (surrounding Gaza).

The cooperation between Israel and Germany was signed for the first time as part of the UN's global climate conference, the COP27 summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in 2022. As part of the program, the countries pledged to cooperate with the aim of promoting reliable and sustainable energy, while promoting projects to reduce emissions Greenhouse gases and reducing the use of fossil fuels. (ANI/TPS)

