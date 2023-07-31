Jerusalem [Israel], July 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday said that his party, “Otzma Yehudit” (Jewish Strength) fulfilled its campaign promise with the passage of four new laws in the Knesset. All four laws deal with fighting against violent crime.

The laws are:

The Protection LawThis is a law that Ben-Gvir said will, for the first time, provide an answer to the protection/extortion rackets in Israel whereby organized crime groups demand payments from small businesses and farms in exchange for a promise not to do them any harm.

The law includes a definition of the offense “protection” and provides for a sentence of up to 9 years in prison and the forfeiture of money held by the criminals in the absence of a conviction.

Israel has seen a spike in incidents recently where business owners who refused to pay the protection fees saw their property destroyed. At the same time, however, there has been a significant increase in police activities against the criminal gangs that engage in such activities. Unfortunately, the police simply lack the manpower to protect all businesses/farms at risk.

The Amended Electronic Bracelet Monitor LawBen-Gvir said the revised electric bracelet law used on certain individuals (whether charged with a crime awaiting trial or under home arrest, etc.), but especially those charged with domestic abuse or violence against women, will help to prevent domestic violence in the future.

Recently, the opposition in the Knesset charged that the government was not doing enough to protect Israeli women from acts of violence committed by men.

A Law Increasing Punishment for Sexual Offenses Committed on a Nationalistic BasisThe punishment for sexual offenses committed on a nationalistic basis (i.e. committed against the victim because of their ethnicity, religion, etc.) will be doubled.

Also, the compensation paid by the offender to the victim will also be doubled at up to 260,000 Shekels (USD 71,000).

Airsoft Law (Against Terrorism and Violence)This law, said Ben-Gvir, will bring an end to the spread of weapons used for terrorism and crime, without limiting the legitimate use of Airsoft rifles for recreational activities. These are paintball rifles that shoot paint at people as part of military combat simulations fought between competing teams.

But such rifles can be converted for use as lethal weapons like regular guns. In recent months, Israel’s police and the IDF have reported the discovery and confiscation of Airsoft rifles used by criminals and terrorists alike in various raids around the country.

“Thank you to the excellent team of the ‘Otzma Yehudit’ faction,” said Minister Ben-Gvir, “for the great and important news for the personal security and governance of the citizens of Israel.” (ANI/TPS)

