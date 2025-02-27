Tel Aviv [Israel], February 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Prime Minister's Office announced that a coordination between the IDF and Red Cross vehicles took place earlier on Thursday night, with the convoy heading to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Israel has officially received the remains of four Israeli hostages through the Red Cross, with the bodies transferred to the IDF at Kerem Shalom, facilitated by Egyptian mediation. The initial identification process is now underway in Israel.

Also Read | Ohio Shocker: Woman Who Had 4 Children With Uncle Jailed for Child Abuse After Kids Found Starving, in Diapers and Unable To Walk in Cincinnati.

The families of the hostages have been kept continuously informed, and an official notification will be provided once the full identification process is completed. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)