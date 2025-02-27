Cincinnati, February 27: In a shocking case of child abuse, a 28-year-old woman, identified as Hannah Johnson, has been sentenced to 10 to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment and kidnapping. The court documents reveal that Hannah had four children with her uncle, John Thomas Johnson, and subjected them to severe neglect. The children were never taught basic life skills, including eating, speaking, or walking, and suffered from extreme malnutrition. Authorities discovered the horrific conditions in 2023 when the children were abandoned by Johnson in their home in Sedamsville, Cincinnati in Ohio.

According to USA Today report, the abuse came to light when neighbours reported a foul odour coming from the family's home. Police later discovered that three of the children, aged four to seven, were emaciated, nonverbal, and wore diapers. A social worker noted that the fourth child, a boy, was in slightly better condition, allegedly because he resembled his father but had difficulty walking and feeding himself. The children had never been to school or received medical care, highlighting years of neglect.

As per The Mirror report, Hannah met her uncle at her brother's funeral in 2014, when she was 17-years-old and began a relationship with him that same year. Despite John Johnson being a registered sex offender, Hannah's father allowed him to take her in as his "common-law wife." The abuse continued for years, with the children isolated from the outside world. When confronted by authorities, Hannah failed to provide an explanation for their condition.

After John Johnson’s death in 2022, Hannah continued caring for the children but made no efforts to improve their well-being. In June 2023, she abandoned three of them at her mother’s house in Kentucky, who was unaware of their existence. The children were hospitalised in critical condition, with one, a seven-year-old girl weighing only 22 pounds. Prosecutors said Johnson later tried to delete photos of them to cover up the abuse.