Jerusalem, Apr 14 (AP) The Israeli military spokesman said Sunday that 99% of more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles were intercepted by Israel and its allies.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari called that “a very significant strategic success.”

Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Of those, several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base. (AP)

