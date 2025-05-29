Jerusalem, May 29 (AP) Israel said Thursday it would establish 22 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

They would include new settlements and the legalisation of outposts already built without government authorisation.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians want it to be the main part of their future state. (AP)

