Tel Aviv [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Monday night it attacked, in an airstrike, infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in several areas in southern Lebanon, including the training and exercise complex of its "Radwan Force."

It was also used for the planning and execution of terrorist plots against IDF forces and citizens of the State of Israel.

"The targets that were attacked and the military training in preparation for an operation against the State of Israel constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

