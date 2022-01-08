Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 8 (ANI/Sputnik): An Israeli citizen was killed in the riots in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Ben Kodzhiashvili, a 22-year-old Israeli, was killed last night in a shootout in the Kazakh city of Alma-Ata during the riots in the country," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Israeli diplomats are in contact with his parents living in Kazakhstan and family members in Israel.

Also Read | Swiss Army Bans WhatsApp Use Over Security Concerns.

On Thursday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry warned its nationals about the dangers of visits to Kazakhstan and called on those who are now in the Central Asian republic to be particularly cautious. Israeli citizens residing in the country were advised to avoid getting involved in mass gatherings, restrict movement and travel, and follow government and security service's guidance.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including in the city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency.

Also Read | Murree Tragedy: Cold Kills 16 People Trapped in Cars in Heavy Snow at Pakistan Resort.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)