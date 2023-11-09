Tel Aviv, November 9: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday morning that soldiers captured a key Hamas outpost in the northern Gaza town of Jabaliya after 10 hours of fighting. According to the IDF, soldiers killed "dozens" of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who were "above ground and in an underground route in the area."

The IDF added that soldiers seized many weapons and intelligence detailing "significant" Hamas battle plans. Soldiers also uncovered tunnel shafts, including one adjacent to a kindergarten which the IDF said led to an "extensive underground route." Israel-Hamas War: 39 Journalists and Media Workers Killed So Far in Gaza Strip Since October 7.

Israeli Forces Capture Key Hamas Outpost in Gaza

IDF says troops of the Nahal Brigade captured a Hamas stronghold known as outpost 17 in west Jabaliya, after 10 hours of fighting. The IDF says the soldiers battled Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives in the site, who were both "above ground and in an underground route in the… pic.twitter.com/m5GK18JBwM — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 9, 2023

Since the beginning of the ground invasion, Israeli combat engineers have uncovered and destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels.

