Tel Aviv [Israe], Fenruary 3 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Police are investigating the stabbing of a 40-year-old man in the Israeli-Arab town of Abu Ghosh outside Jerusalem on Monday morning.

Magen David Adom emergency responders gave the victim initial treatment before evacuating him to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

It isn't clear if the attack was criminal or terror-related. (ANI/TPS)

