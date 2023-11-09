Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem and thanked him for his friendship and support, which are assisting Israel at this challenging time.

The national security advisers of both countries were present during the meeting.

Rutte said of the meeting that the two leaders spoke about the situation in the Palestinian territories following his visit to Qatar. Afterwards, he spoke by phone with Palestinian Authority leader Abbas about "our efforts and those of many others to get more humanitarian aid to Gaza residents." (ANI/TPS)

