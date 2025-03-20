Deir Al-Balah, Mar 20 (AP) Israeli strikes overnight killed dozens of Palestinians across Gaza, medics in the territory said Thursday.

The strikes hit houses in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza and the northern town of Beit Lahiya, they said. (AP)

