Deir Al-Balah, Jul 26 (AP) Israel's military says airdrops of aid will begin Saturday night in Gaza, and humanitarian corridors will be established for United Nations convoys

The statement issued late Saturday came after increasing accounts of starvation-related deaths in Gaza following months of experts' warnings of famine. International criticism, including by close allies, has grown as several hundred Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while trying to reach aid.

The military's statement did not say when the humanitarian corridors for U.N. convoys would open, or where. It also said the military is prepared to implement humanitarian pauses in densely populated areas.

The statement added that the military “emphasizes that combat operations have not ceased” in Gaza against Hamas. And it asserts there is “no starvation” in the territory. (AP)

