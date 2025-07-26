Tel Aviv, July 26: The widow of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, identified as Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, has reportedly escaped Gaza with her children using a forged passport and is now living in Turkey, according to a report by Israeli news outlet Ynet, citing Palestinian sources.

Yahya Sinwar's wife, Abu Zamar, is said to have crossed into Egypt via the Rafah border using the identity of another Gazan woman. Once in Turkey, she reportedly remarried, with the arrangement facilitated by Fathi Hammad, a senior official in the Hamas politburo. Hammad has previously been linked to efforts to smuggle Hamas members and their families out of Gaza, the report said. Yahya Sinwar Dead: Hamas Chief Killed in Fresh Strike on Gaza, Say Israeli Officials.

Yahya Sinwar’s Widow Escapes Gaza Using Fake Passport, Remarries in Turkey

Sources revealed that Hamas has long operated a covert network to evacuate the families of its senior leaders. This network allegedly employs fake passports, fabricated medical documents, and support from friendly foreign embassies to enable safe passage out of the conflict zone.

The report also mentions Najwa, the widow of Muhammad Sinwar, Yahya's brother, who succeeded him as a top Hamas figure before being killed by Israeli forces. Najwa reportedly used the same escape network and is also believed to be in Turkey, though her current whereabouts remain unknown. Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Says It Handed Its Response to Israeli Ceasefire Proposal to Mediators, Raises New Demands.

Who was Yahya Sinwar?

Yahya Sinwar, known as Abu Ibrahim, was a key figure in Hamas leadership. He mostly stayed undercover in tunnels beneath Gaza. Sinwar was famous for his high level of secrecy. His assassination marks a crucial moment in Israel's over-a-year-long war in Gaza.

Sinwar was believed to be the chief architect of Hamas' military strategy. In August, he was chosen to lead Hamas' political office after the assassination of the group's then-chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Last year, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the man behind the October 7 attack in Southern Israel, was killed in an airstrike. The IDF had released drone video footage of the 62-year-old's last moments. In the video, Sinwar appeared to be sitting on a couch inside a destroyed house surrounded by rubble.

