New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Candanian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne on Tuesday discussed India-Canada strong commercial and investment relationship and expressed confidence in the further growth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The two leaders participated in the third India Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue during which they underlined how closely Ottawa and New Delhi are cooperating in global affairs.

"Delighted to participate in the third India-Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue with my counterpart FM @FP_Champagne. Both of us expressed confidence in the further growth of our bilateral relationship. Underlined how closely India and Canada are cooperating in global affairs," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Today, I participated in the Canada India Track 1.5 Dialogue alongside @DrSJaishankar. We discussed our strong commercial & investment relationship, with record numbers in 2019 of more than $10B in bilateral trade. We'll continue to work together to bring it to its full potential!" Champagne tweeted. (ANI)

