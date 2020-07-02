London, Jul 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will headline an India Global Week summit on the vision for a post-pandemic world next week, pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation.

Themed #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, the three-day conference between July 9 and 11 will offer a virtual platform to explore business, strategic and cultural opportunities that India has to offer the world and deliberate on the challenges faced globally beyond COVID-19.

Organised by UK-based media house India Inc. Group, the webinar will include sessions on Geopolitics, Business, Arts & Culture, Emerging Technologies, Banking and Finance, Pharma, Defence and Security, Social Impact and the impact of the Indian Diaspora. It will also feature country-specific sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK.

“As we emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, let us direct our energies towards understanding challenges and making informed decisions to rebuild in the post-pandemic world,” said Manoj Ladwa, Founder & CEO of India Inc. Group – the organisers of the annual conference, being held virtually in the coronavirus lockdown scenario.

“In these three days, we will not only look towards building optimism but also charting a course of action that India can take in concert with global economies to revive and rebuild for a better and brighter future,” he said.

Besides Jaishankar, Railways and Commerce & Industry minister Piyush Goyal, recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin and author-politician Shashi Tharoor will be connecting from India.

The nearly 250-speaker line-up also includes the likes of Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh as well as Art of Living Foundation's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar across a diverse range of 75 sessions, expected to attract around 5,000 global participants.

