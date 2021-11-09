Tokyo [Japan], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan launched a small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites.

The launch, broadcast live by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), was carried out from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. The nine satellites were created by private companies and enterprises.

The launch was earlier postponed three times for technical reasons and because of the weather conditions. (ANI/Sputnik)

