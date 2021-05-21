Tokyo, May 21 (AP) Japan's foreign minister has welcomed the ceasefire that took effect Friday between the Islamic militant group Hamas and Israel.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed “respect” for mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and other countries. He also stressed the need for all involved parties to continue their efforts toward achieving a two-state solution in the Middle East that will bring peace to the region.

Also Friday, hundreds of people in Tokyo, many of them from Muslim countries, gathered outside the Israeli Embassy for a pro-Palestinian rally where people chanted “who is the terrorist?” and “Israel is the terrorist." Some Japanese residents also joined the protest. (AP)

