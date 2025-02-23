Fukushima [Japan], February 23 (ANI): Since the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, Fukushima has made a remarkable recovery, reclaiming its status as a popular tourist destination and attracting visitors from around the world.

Vietnamese influencer Khoai Lang Thang recently explored Fukushima to showcase its winter beauty.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Escalates Counter Terror Operations, Deploys Tanks in West Bank Area.

Khoai Lang Thang, a Vietnamese influencer, said, "Hello. I am Khoai Lang Thang. I'm in Fukushima, Japan. In the middle of winter, the scenery looks absolutely stunning with heavy snowfall. From now on, I'll be trying trekking, walking along the seashore, and enjoying delicious local food. Follow me on this adventure!"

The Vietnamese influencer experienced snowshoe trekking through 1.3 meters of snow -- an exceptional sight, as such heavy snowfall returned this winter after an eight-year gap.

Also Read | India To Host 2-Day Conference on Women Peacekeepers at UN Missions; EAM S Jaishankar To Deliver Keynote Address.

Rather than finding it difficult, he described the experience as thrilling and enjoyable.

At the Samurai Residence, visitors can immerse themselves in the way of the samurai and gain insight into their lifestyle and philosophy.

Tsurugajo Castle attracts numerous foreign visitors, offering a unique opportunity to connect with the culture of samurai warriors.

Karasuzaki Beachfront Park serves as a training ground for mastering horseback riding and control, allowing participants to embrace the samurai spirit.

The tradition of grilling skewered seafood over a charcoal fire in the Matsukawaura region faded after the 2011 earthquake. However, thanks to dedicated volunteers, it was revived a decade later.

"I feel so relaxed, surrounded by this beautiful landscape. It's hard to believe this area was once devastated. I can truly sense the strength and resilience of the people in their recovery efforts. I hope more foreigners will discover Fukushima's beauty, amazing local products, and fresh seafood--and be inspired to visit this incredible place," he added.

The young Vietnamese influencer was captivated by Fukushima's winter beauty.

His experience further fuelled his enthusiasm, inspiring him to engage more frequently and passionately with his two million followers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)