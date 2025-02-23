New Delhi, February 23: India will host a two-day conference beginning Monday on women peacekeepers at UN missions to highlight their contributions. The conference will bring together women peacekeepers from 35 Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) from the Global South. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address. First Conference on Women Peacekeepers Set to Take Place in New Delhi.

The conference is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in collaboration with the defence ministry and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK). "The first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers on the theme 'Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective' will take place in New Delhi on February 24 and 25," the MEA said. India Remains Cornerstone of UN Peacekeeping, Its Women Peacekeepers Indispensable: UN Peacekeeping Chief.

The United Nations will be represented by Under-Secretary-General, Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Special Coordinator Christian Saunders. They will join other stakeholders pertaining to the peacekeeping domain, the MEA said in a statement.