New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, along with Japanese Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, took a ride on the Delhi Metro on Saturday.

The Japanese delegation was briefed about the Delhi Metro project by senior DMRC officials at Central Secretariat, followed by a train ride from Central Secretariat to Patel Chowk and back.

As per a statement by the DMRC, during his visit, the Minister showed keen interest in various aspects of the construction and operation of the Delhi Metro, which is a proud symbol of Indo-Japanese friendship and collaboration.

The statement highlighted that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended financial support to the Delhi Metro project since Phase 1.

Toshimitsu Motegi is in India from January 15 to January 17, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his visit to India, Motegi also paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions on various areas such as economic security, economy, investment and innovation, including AI, and people-to-people exchanges.

In a post on X, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "FM MOTEGI made a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, during his visit to Delhi, India. Bearing in mind the "Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade" launched during PM Modi's visit to Japan last August, they had a candid exchange of views over a wide range of areas, such as security, including economic security, economy, investment and innovation, including AI, and people-to-people exchanges, and concurred to elevate Japan-India relations to new heights."

India and Japan unveiled new initiatives to push bilateral cooperation in the sector of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and critical minerals during the 18th Strategic Dialogue between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi launched a new AI dialogue and also decided to convene a Joint Working Group on critical minerals to take forward cooperation on rare earth elements, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Speaking during his opening remarks at the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with Toshimitsu, Jaishankar said India places a very high priority on its partnership with Japan, which has evolved over the past two decades into a broad, comprehensive and strategic relationship.

"India attaches very great priority to its friendship with Japan. And over the last two decades, we have been successful in transforming the relationship from what was primarily an economic relationship into one that is broad, comprehensive, and strategic in its focus," Jaishankar said, referring to cooperation in platforms such as the Quad, the United Nations, the G4 grouping and the G20. (ANI)

