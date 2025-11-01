Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): Noriaki Abe, Minister (Political) at the Embassy of Japan, visited the State Headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Guwahati on Saturday and held an interactive session with the party's spokespersons.

During the meeting, he called upon both India and Japan, as friendly nations, to continue strengthening mutual cooperation and partnership in various spheres of development and exchange.

The interaction began with a warm traditional Assamese welcome extended by Kishore Upadhyay, Chief Spokesperson of the Assam BJP. He felicitated Abe with an Assamese Jaapi, Gamosa, and Cheleng, symbols of Assamese honour and hospitality.

In his address, Noriaki Abe expressed deep concern over the rapid decline in Japan's population, stating that it has created a substantial need for skilled youth employment in the country.

He noted that there exists immense potential for recruiting educated Indian youth, particularly from states like Assam, in key sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and emergency management.

He also appreciated the Assam Government's initiative to provide Japanese language training to educated unemployed youth, which he remarked would greatly assist them in securing employment opportunities in Japan.

Furthermore, Abe lauded the high quality standards of Assam tea, stating that Japan too is taking measures to promote and enhance its own tea cultivation practices.

He praised Assam's tea industry for its excellence and global reputation. Abe, who is visiting Assam for the third time, also expressed admiration for the natural beauty and cultural charm of the Northeastern region.

The session concluded with heartfelt gratitude expressed by the BJP spokesperson and media panelists, who conveyed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage in such a meaningful dialogue with the distinguished guest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday and congratulated her on assuming office. He discussed the shared vision of advancing the partnership between the two countries and the leaders underscored that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Sharing the details of the call in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity." (ANI)

